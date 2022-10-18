The 20th edition of the five-day Mizoram Police Sports Meet 2022 during October was held on October 17 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mualpui, Aizawl.

Chief Minister, Mizoram Pu Zoramthanga graced the function as Chief Guest. The Sports Meet is being organized by Mizoram Police Sports & Cultural Control Board (MPS&CCB) with a theme of “Unity through Sports”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest said that Mizoram Police has contributed immensely by providing international/national/state-level players, coaches, and managers in various disciplines of Sports.

He also stressed that sports have been granted ‘Industry Status’ for the promotion of Sports in the state, and Sports have become a rewarding career option for many sporting talents.

He said that to become a successful sportsperson, talent, strong determination, and perseverance are needed. He also declared the Sports Meet ‘Open’.

DGP Mizoram Pu Devesh Chandra Srivastava IPS delivered the welcome address.

He stressed that despite a 24*7 hectic duty schedule and acute shortage of manpower, MizoramPolice Sportspersons, and Sports Coaches/Officials continue to prove their talent and acumen in various disciplines at State/Regional/ National level.

He highlighted the recent achievements of our sports personnel at various sporting events. Mizoram Police Anthem - “Kan ram tan” was also beautifully performed by Central YMA Choir.

Districts/ Bns/Units of Mizoram Police have been divided into 11 (eleven) participating contingents, by combining them based on their geographical locations as under:

1) 1st Bn. MAP, 2) 2nd Bn. MAP, 3) 3rd Bn. MAP, 4) 5th IR Bn., Northern Range (Kolasib DEF, 1st IR Bn. & 3rd IR Bn.), Southern Range (Siaha/Lawngtlai/Lunglei/Serchhip/Hnahthial DEFs/PTS), Central Range (Aizawl/Saitual DEFs /Traffic), Western Range (Mamit DEF/4th IR Bn.), North East Range (Champhai/Khawzawl DEFs/2nd IR Bn.), Red Group (MPRO, F&ES, ACB, FSL), PHQ Group (Police Headquarters/CID(SB)/CID Crime/Security/Secretariat).

These 11 contingents will compete in 19 different sporting disciplines/events. Pertinently, the 1st Mizoram Police Sports Meet was held in the year 1987.

1st Bn. MAP Contingent has clinched the ‘overall champion trophy’ nine times. The Sports Meet will be closed on October 21 (Friday) at the same venue in the gracious presence of the Home Minister of Mizoram.