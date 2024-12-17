A joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, led to the seizure of 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at over Rs 1 crore in Chhungte, Champhai district, Mizoram.

The operation was conducted on December 16, 2024, based on precise intelligence inputs, according to an official release.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1 crore (Rupees One crore ten thousand) in the general area of Chhungte, Champhai district, on 16 Dec 2024," the release stated.

The confiscated consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force for further legal proceedings. This seizure underscores the persistent challenge of contraband smuggling in Mizoram and surrounding areas.

Assam Rifles, often referred to as the ‘Sentinels of the Northeast,’ has been actively working to combat smuggling networks in the region.

The paramilitary force is not only seizing illegal goods but also intensifying efforts to identify and apprehend key operatives involved in these activities.