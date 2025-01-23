A joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram's Hnahthial Police led to the seizure of 260 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 3.38 crore in the Lawngtlai district of Mizoram.

The contraband was recovered from the General Area Tuichang Bridge, and a resident of Champhai was arrested in connection with the smuggling. The consignment has been handed over to the Hnahthial Police Department for further legal proceedings.

This operation, conducted on January 20, is part of an intensified crackdown on smuggling activities in the region. Smuggling of contraband remains a critical issue for Mizoram and the country, with the Assam Rifles, known as the "Sentinels of the Northeast," stepping up efforts to disrupt the networks behind the illegal trade.

In another operation, Assam Rifles intercepted a narcotics shipment in Salbagan, West Tripura, seizing 60,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 12 crore in the international market.

Two individuals, identified as Kanai Das (36) and Kishan Kumar Sarkar (32), were arrested and handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation.

Similarly, on January 18, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Excise and Narcotics Department, seized 7.16 grams of Heroin No. 4 valued at Rs 5.01 lakh in Siaha town, Mizoram. Two suspects were apprehended during the operation.