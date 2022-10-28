The Mizoram government is planning and making efforts to set up a rail-fed Petroleum Oil Lubricant (POL) depot near Aizawl.

As per the official source, the depot has been planned to be set up at Sihhmui, about 22 km from Aizawl in Mizoram.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Zoramthanga October 27 convened a meeting with officials of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and reviewed proposals of the company for setting up the new depot.

As per the source, If everything goes as planned, Mizoram will soon house its first-ever rail-fed oil depot when construction of the broad gauge railway line between Bairabi and Sairang is completed.

Earlier, K Lalrinliana, the state's minister of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, said that the state lacks oil depots, causing regular shortages.

“We are the only state in the country which has no oil depot. We have no storage facility except those in filling stations, which can stock fuel that can last for only five days,” the minister said while addressing a political session at the Mizo National Front (MNF) office here.

According to Lalrinliana, the state administration is also working to establish more gas bottling factories that can store LPG for at least three months.

Mizoram does not have any oil depot and largely imports oil and LPG from Assam.