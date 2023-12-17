Mizoram Governor, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, initiated the launch of 17 IEC mobile vans as a component of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) in an event at the MINECO Open Gym, Aizawl.

This followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference unveiling of the VBSY scheme for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telengana, and Mizoram.

The Aizawl event was overseen by Dr. Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary, Planning & Programme Implementation Dept., and State Nodal Officer for Visksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and witnessed participation from stakeholder departments and selected beneficiaries.

The scheme's goal is to achieve full saturation of the welfare scheme through outreach efforts. Of the 17 IEC vans, three will be deployed in Aizawl district and two in Lunglei district, while the remaining nine districts will receive one mobile van each.

Additionally, a spare van and a recovery van are on standby. A district-level committee for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been established, and schedules have been finalised. Outreach activities are slated to conclude on January 26th, 2024.

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