Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati felicitated 35 Assam Rifles personnel for their performance in the line of duty. The awardees were presented with the Governor's Gold and Silver Medals during the prestigious Investiture Ceremony.

The investiture ceremony was organised by the Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), at the Circular Lawn, Raj Bhavan on December 13.

The Governor presented Governor's Gold and Silver medals to 35 personnel of the Assam Rifles which included 15 Gold medals and 20 Silver medals for 2024.

Addressing the attendees, Governor Kambhampati appreciated the conduct of the event, highlighting that the Assam Rifles is one of India's oldest paramilitary forces, renowned for their service and known as the 'Friends of the Hill People' due to the work done for the safety and welfare of the local people.

Governor Kambhampati also commended the 23 Sector Assam Rifles for their significant contributions in combating the drug menace. He praised their successful seizures of contraband and drugs worth several crores. In addition, the Governor acknowledged their recent achievements in recovering arms consignments and apprehending insurgents. He further lauded the Assam Rifles' exemplary efforts in promoting development and supporting public welfare through their Civil Action Projects.

He further encouraged the award recipients to continue their dedicated service with steadfast commitment and to use their achievements as an inspiration for even greater service to the nation.