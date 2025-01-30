In line with the Union Government’s 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, Mizoram Governor Gen. (Dr.) VK Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), hosted the foundation day celebrations for Uttar Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Aizawl today.

While Uttar Pradesh's official foundation day is on January 24 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu's on January 26, the celebrations were held today due to unavoidable circumstances.

In his address, Governor Gen. (Dr.) VK Singh extended warm greetings to the gathering and highlighted the importance of honoring the traditions, folk arts, music, dance, and historical achievements of the states and Union Territories of India. He emphasized that celebrating foundation days is an opportunity to showcase the diverse cultures that contribute to the nation’s strength.

Dr. Singh further elaborated on the significance of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program, which aims to foster national unity and cultural integration across India. He encouraged the youth to contribute actively to India’s development and explore the country's diverse cultural heritage. In a message of optimism, the Governor remarked that India is progressing towards its goal of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation, 'Vikshit Bharat', by 2047, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



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Adding to the vibrancy of the celebrations, Pi Lalhruaitluangi, Additional PS to the Governor, highlighted the objectives of the program. Dr. Pragati Singh, Assistant Professor at NIT Mizoram, presented an insightful overview of Uttar Pradesh, while a video depicted the history and culture of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Students from Uttar Pradesh studying at NIT Mizoram, along with students from Govt. Mizo Higher Secondary School, enlivened the event with a skit and traditional dance performances.

The historical significance of the states was also emphasized during the celebrations. Uttar Pradesh, formerly known as the United Provinces under British India, was renamed on January 24, 1950. It remains the largest state in India by population and the fourth largest by area. Meanwhile, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, created on January 26, 2020, following the merger of two Portuguese India territories, was also celebrated for its rich heritage.

Since June 2023, the Raj Bhavan in Mizoram has been hosting Foundation Day events for various states and Union Territories as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program. These celebrations encourage interaction among diverse cultures, promoting greater mutual understanding across India.