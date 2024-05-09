Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati inaugurated the National Level Workshop titled "Artificial Intelligence based Financial Empowerment for Mizoram" at the Mizoram University (MZU) Auditorium on Thursday. As the Chief Guest, Governor Kambhampati addressed the inaugural session, highlighting the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in technological advancements and its potential to enhance living standards, expedite economic growth, and empower consumers by streamlining business processes.

He commended Mizoram University and NIT Mizoram for their AI-based projects in Financial Technology, aimed at improving various sectors such as farming, transport, health, and industries. Governor Kambhampati expressed gratitude to the NM-ICPS, DST for funding these projects and praised the innovative ideas put forth by the Project Investigators and Co-Project Investigators under the guidance of MZU and NIT administrations.

The workshop, funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), received support from IIT Bhilai's Technology Innovation Hub (TIH). Currently, IIT Bhilai has approved and funded six projects from Mizoram University and five from NIT Mizoram on Financial Technology.

During the inaugural session, one of the projects from MZU, titled "Sustainable Smart Parking Solution for Aizawl City," led by Dr. Morrel VL Nunsanga along with other faculty members, was showcased and discussed. The technical session featured presentations, reviews, and discussions on all six projects undertaken by MZU.