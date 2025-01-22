Mizoram Governor, Gen (Dr) VK Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd) on Wednesday called on the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and several key Union Ministers of the central government in New Delhi to discuss various issues concerning the development and progress of Mizoram.

Apart from the Vice President of India, Gen (Dr) VK Singh also called on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Communications & Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Power & Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar.



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