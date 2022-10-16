Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, on October 15, said the state has a great deal of potential to boost its economy and generate revenue through tourism.

''The poor environment of Delhi can even lead to poor health for its residents but Mizoram is blessed with pleasant air and for this necessary initiatives will be taken to realize Mizoram as a tourist hot spot,'' Zoramthanga while addressing a gathering during an anthurium festival.

The two-day anthurium festival ended successfully on the evening of October 15 and the closing day was graced by state chief minister Zoramthanga.

He also appealed the public support to better use the blessings of nature.

The festival was held at reiek resort, with tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte deputy chief minister Whip lalrintluanga Sailo and chief secretary Renu Sharma as guests of honour.

For this festival ministry of tourism allocated Rs 25 lakhs (festival fund). After organizing the event in virtual mode for 2 years, this time it is hosted in the Reiek tourist resort.

Chief Minister during his speech expressed his delight that the festival is celebrated after a gap of 2 years as well as to those participants.

He, however, mentioned the approach road is not satisfactory but better than in comparison to previous years as the road is still narrow and the government will do its best for its improvements.

He also stated that the place of celebration will be upgraded soon.

Chief guest further expressed his delight that anthurium flower imported from overseas and successfully harvested and organise a festival on its name and exporting it and selling is a huge feat.

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The tourism minister highlighted the efforts taken by govt for the development of tourism in the state and for this infra revolution is planned to be carried out in Reiek and ailawng including projects including PRASAD and others.

''Tourism dept needs both public-private entrepreneurs partnerships for its success as well as the public. He added Mizoram will host an International event in mid-November,'' he added.



Lalrintluanga Sailo, Deputy Chief Minister Whip thank everyone involved in successfully hosting the event and expect all the participants to have a good time while Renu Sharma stated that Mizoram has many areas to progress in the fields of tourism.

She also mentioned the need to always keep responsible tourism in their quest to attract more tourists. She also mentioned the need to promote and care more about the already available nature rather than importing it to the state.

It may be mentioned that an anthurium festival is a two-day event used to expose Mizo society and culture where there are various kinds of amusement events, singers/bands performing as well as fashion shows as well as several items like forest bathing, star gazing, anthurium varietal display and sale among others.