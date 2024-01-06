Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga addressed concerns on January 6 regarding the alleged extortion of funds from commercial vehicles at various check gates within the state. Expressing his commitment to eradicating such illicit activities, the minister revealed that an official order was issued by the Home Commissioner on January 4, 2024.

"I have personally visited the border check gates to scrutinize these accusations and ensure a fair and transparent process," stated Minister Sapdanga. He urged individuals to exert their utmost efforts in preventing any illicit activities and emphasized that these accusations not only lack merit but also harm the general public.

The government's dedication to facilitating the export of fresh produce and artisanal products was highlighted by Minister Sapdanga. He assured the public of the government's resolve to guarantee a climate of peaceful and fair trade across diverse sectors.

Bringing attention to recent incidents, the Home Minister mentioned that five trucks carrying foreign Areca nuts allegedly passed through Zamuang Check Gate between Christmas and New Year. Investigation into the matter was led by Mamit SP and subsequently taken over by Kawrthah SDPO. Fortunately, a comprehensive investigation revealed no evidence of foreign Areca nuts during that period.

In a separate incident in Bairabi, reports indicated that locals were extorting sums ranging from Rs. 2000 to 5000 from transport trucks belonging to buyers of local Areca nut produce. Expressing concern over these actions hindering the smooth sale of fresh produce within the state, Minister Sapdanga assured that immediate police intervention is underway to prevent further occurrences.

Minister Sapdanga extended his gratitude to Mamit SP and dedicated personnel for promptly addressing his directive. He acknowledged the trust placed in the government by the people of Mizoram and expressed satisfaction with the collaborative efforts of the Home department in fostering trust and realizing the aspirations of the people.