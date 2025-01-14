Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a major sports development initiative on Tuesday, targeting participation in the 2036 Olympics that India hopes to host. The "Empowering Mizoram Sports" (EMS) programme, backed by a Rs 2.5 crore budget, aims to transform the state's sporting landscape through systematic youth training.

"Mizos are naturally passionate about sports, yet our performance compared to other states has been lacking," Lalduhoma said at the launch ceremony held at the Directorate of Economics & Statistics Conference Hall. "Winning medals at the National Games is rare, and qualifying in many disciplines remains a challenge."

The programme will focus on children aged 8 to 15, prioritising Olympic sports disciplines. It adopts a public-private partnership model, requiring active community involvement alongside government support.

Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar emphasised the programme's grassroots approach: "The EMS programme aims to identify and nurture talent from even the remotest villages. However, it is not merely about providing training; the communities themselves must express a desire for coaching."

The initiative will first roll out as a pilot project in two to three districts before expanding statewide. Communities will be responsible for providing logistical support, including food and accommodation for trainees.

The launch coincides with India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, submitted to the Indian Olympic Association in October 2024. "Our vision is to groom young talents now to represent India in the 2036 Olympics," Lalduhoma stated, highlighting the programme's long-term perspective.

H Lalhmingthanga, Director of Sports & Youth Services Department, chaired the launch event, which included a detailed presentation on the programme by Henry C Lalrawnkima, Secretary of the Mizoram State Sports Council.