Mizoram: List of elected candidates from 2nd General Election to Sinlung Hills Council
The Mizo National Front (MNF) has swept the Sinlung Hills Council elections, securing a majority of the seats. Major parties including the INC and ZPM also participated, with independents making notable gains.
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The Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged victorious in the Sinlung Hills Council elections, sweeping a significant number of seats in the 2024 polls held on 5th November.
The party's strong performance has been a key talking point in the region.
Here is the list of elected candidates from the 2nd General Election to Sinlung Hills Council, 2024 held on 5th November 2024:
Also Read: Mizoram Police inaugurates new DIG building in Aizawl
|Sl. No.
|No. & Name of Constituency
|Elected Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|1 - Khawlian
|Lalrawngbawla
|INC
|2
|2 - Phuaibuang
|Vanlalsiamsanga
|ZPM
|3
|3 - Suangpuilawn
|Lalvenhima Hmar
|ZPM
|4
|4 - Vanbawng
|Ricky Lalremsanga
|MNF
|5
|5 - Ratu
|Lalhmingthanga
|MNF
|6
|6 - New Vervek
|Lalhlunchhunga
|ZPM
|7
|7 - Sakawrdai South
|Lalhriatchhunga Hmar
|IND
|8
|8 - Sakawrdai North
|Melody Lalchhuangzeli
|IND
|9
|9 - Zohmun
|Benjamin Lalrawnliana
|MNF
|10
|10 - Tinghmun
|R. Lalfakzuala
|MNF
|11
|11 - Saipum
|Lalrawngbawla
|ZPM
|12
|12 - Saiphai
|Zokhumthanga
|MNF
Party Abbreviations:
- INC: Indian National Congress
- ZPM: Zoram People's Movement
- MNF: Mizo National Front
- IND: Independent
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