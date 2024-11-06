The Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged victorious in the Sinlung Hills Council elections, sweeping a significant number of seats in the 2024 polls held on 5th November.

The party's strong performance has been a key talking point in the region.

Here is the list of elected candidates from the 2nd General Election to Sinlung Hills Council, 2024 held on 5th November 2024:



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Sl. No. No. & Name of Constituency Elected Candidate Party Affiliation 1 1 - Khawlian Lalrawngbawla INC 2 2 - Phuaibuang Vanlalsiamsanga ZPM 3 3 - Suangpuilawn Lalvenhima Hmar ZPM 4 4 - Vanbawng Ricky Lalremsanga MNF 5 5 - Ratu Lalhmingthanga MNF 6 6 - New Vervek Lalhlunchhunga ZPM 7 7 - Sakawrdai South Lalhriatchhunga Hmar IND 8 8 - Sakawrdai North Melody Lalchhuangzeli IND 9 9 - Zohmun Benjamin Lalrawnliana MNF 10 10 - Tinghmun R. Lalfakzuala MNF 11 11 - Saipum Lalrawngbawla ZPM 12 12 - Saiphai Zokhumthanga MNF

Party Abbreviations: