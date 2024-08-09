Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha during the 18th Lok Sabha Budget Session voiced the losses of pig farmers in Mizoram brought on by the African Swine Fever (ASF).

Richard said that the people of Mizoram and pig farmers have faced severe handships due to the long-standing outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Furthermore, the MP added that over 9000 pigs have died of ASF, and added that Mizoram Government has not yet received any assistance from Central Government.

He also requested the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry to disburse the project of Rs. 26.725 crores for the relief of pig farmers.