In a shocking incident, a man allegedly shot and killed his wife on February 15 in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

According to sources, on the evening of February 15, a man named Lalropianga entered the house of his ex-wife with a rifle and shot her dead at point-blank range.

Sources also claimed that this is the ex-husband's second attempt at shooting the ex-wife. He is said to have proposed to her to come back to him, but the ex-wife refused.

Murder weapon

The ex-wife has been identified as Lalropari, 46 years old and she was staying with her son and her mother after they got divorced.

The killer immediately left the building through the window and climbed down using his rifle.

Police were immediately informed of the incident, and a search is underway for the killer.

Another source informed that the ex-wife killer is running away in a pickup truck, and later the vehicle is found in the Indo-Myanmar border area of Zokhawthar, where he is believed to have entered Myanmar side for hiding. The manhunt was underway.