Mizoram Sports & Youth Services Minister Robert Romawia Royte on June 14 inaugurated the North East NSS Festival 2023 in Aizawl.

NSS volunteers from all North East States except Manipur are participating in this year's festival.

The festival will conclude on June 17, 2023.

The Minister extended his heartiest welcome to the NSS volunteers, particularly those from outside the state, and wished them a pleasant stay in Mizoram. On the other hand, the minister regrets the absence of Manipur State.

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According to the report, NSS was first established in Pachhunga University College itself in 1972, and the Mizoram State NSS Cell was started in 1988.



During the years 2022–2023, NSS Mizoram conducted 88 voluntary blood donation camps, where 6002 units of blood were donated to the needy. Apart from blood donations, they also engaged in planting trees, cleaning public places, conducting awareness campaigns, and creating various public assets.

This is the fifth time NSS Mizoram has hosted the North East NSS Festival.