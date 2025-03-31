A major drug bust in Mizoram led to the seizure of heroin valued at over Rs 39 lakh, with one individual taken into custody. The operation was carried out by Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Excise and Narcotics Department.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security personnel intercepted a suspect at the Zote crossing point in the Champhai district on March 30. A thorough search resulted in the discovery of heroin worth Rs 39.13 lakh, leading to the suspect’s immediate arrest.

Authorities have handed over both the seized contraband and the accused to the Excise and Narcotics Department for further investigation.

Officials say the operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region, which remains a major transit hub for illegal narcotics. The Assam Rifles, along with state and central agencies, continue to intensify crackdowns on smuggling networks.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Manipur, security forces conducted a series of operations between March 26 and March 29, targeting illegal arms and ammunition. Joint teams of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP carried out raids in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Senapati, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts. A total of 29 weapons, including AK-series rifles, carbines, grenades, and other war-like materials, were recovered.

One significant raid on March 26 in Kangpokpi district led to the recovery of four weapons—two AK-series rifles, one carbine, and a 7.62 mm self-loading rifle, along with ammunition and other military-grade supplies.

Security agencies have reiterated their commitment to dismantling networks involved in drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling, emphasising that such operations will continue to ensure stability in the region.