In a successful joint operation Assam Rifles, along with Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, Mizoram recovered 1,00,000 Methamphetamine tablets at Aizawl.

The tablets, weighing 9.726 kg, and costing Rs 33,33,00,000/- in the market were seized at Aizawl's Bawngkawn Shalom Veng locality.

The recovered consignment and four apprehended individuals were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Mizoram, for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram.



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