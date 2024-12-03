The Mizoram Police, in a joint operation with the Assam Rifles seized banned methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 68 crore near the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched an operation in Zokhawthar village and recovered 22.6 kg of the banned tablets, an official from the Assam Rifles informed.

During the operation, the joint team observed the movement of a suspect crossing the Tiau river with a brown sack.

On being challenged, the individual ran away towards Myanmar leaving the consignment there, the officer said.

The seized contraband worth Rs 68 crore has been handed over to the state police in Zokhawthar for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier last week, the Mizoram Police, in a joint operation with the Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle and seized six 12 bore single barrel rifles in Serchhip district. An individual was also apprehended in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence of the movement of weapons on the road, the security personnel established a mobile vehicle Check Post on November 29.