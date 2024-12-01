The Mizoram Police, in a joint operation with the Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle and seized six 12 bore single barrel rifles in Serchhip district. An individual was also apprehended in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence of the movement of weapons on the road, the security personnel established a mobile vehicle Check Post on November 29.

The alerted troops intercepted a vehicle and carried out a thorough search resulting in the recovery of six 12-bore single-barrel rifles and the apprehension of an individual.

The recovered weapons and the apprehended individual were handed over to Mizoram Police.

Earlier this week, the Excise and Narcotics Department, along with the Drug Disposal Committee, conducted a large-scale drug incineration on Friday at the Bethani Multi-Purpose Farm in Aizawl’s Phunchawng locality.

The destroyed narcotics seized over the last three months were valued at Rs 11,50,080 in the local market.