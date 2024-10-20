The Mizoram police, on October 20 arrested a man with heroin worth over Rs 7 lakh in Vairengte area.

The police intercepted a vehicle which was traveling to Assam's Silchar at the Vairengte check gate on October 19. During the search, 239.18 gram of heroin worth Rs 7.17 lakh was seized.

The arrested individual has been identified as Lalchhanchuaha, a 38-year-old resident of Kolasib's Venglai East.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, Khundra Pam (55), a resident Kolasib, managed to flee the spot, the police informed.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.