In a significant drug haul, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police in Aizawl found 14,600 pills (1.46 kg) of methamphetamine worth Rs 3 crore.

According to the Mizoram police, a 35-year-old drug dealer was also detained for possessing the illegal substance.

Police officers from the Aizawl special narcotics squad police station and members of the Assam Rifles started a joint operation at the Falkland Veng area in the Northeast of Aizawl in Mizoram after receiving a tip.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Mizoram police said.

Further investigation on forward or backward linkage is on, the Mizoram police said.

In another seizure, troops of Assam Rifles and Customs officials seized 499 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 2.79 crore in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border on Saturday and Sunday, an official of Assam Rifles said.