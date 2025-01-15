In a major operation, the Mizoram Police, in partnership with a sister Intelligence Agency, has seized huge cache of arms and ammunition in the outskirts of Saithah village within the jurisdiction of West Phaileng Police Station, Mamit District.

This operation is one of the largest arms recoveries in Mizoram, delivering a stern warning to illegal operators in the region, and Mizoram Police stated that a serious threat to regional peace and stability has been neutralised.

During the operation, the following significant recoveries were made:

a) AK-47 rifles: 6

b) AK ammunition: 10,050 cartridges

c) Magazines: 13



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Five accused have been arrested in connection with this arms seizure. Among those detained is a notable leader of the Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar. The arrest of such a high-profile individual is a significant achievement in counter-insurgency operations in the state of Mizoram.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the confiscated arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the Chin National Front (CNF) from Myanmar – a prominent rebel organization - and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-P), another insurgent group active in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh.

This operation highlights the trans-national character of illegal arms dealings and emphasizes the ongoing threats to regional stability.

Mizoram Police has registered a case at West Phaileng Police Station, Mamit District, and further investigation to dismantle the arms smuggling network is underway.