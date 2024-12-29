Mizoram police ruled out any major law and order issues reported during the Christmas festivities, stating that celebrations were peaceful across the northeastern state.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that the crime rate has been low this year in comparison to the festive period in the past few years, even though there were minor cases relating particularly to burglary and illegal selling of firecrackers.

He also lauded people for adhering to laws and government orders.

Khiangte said comprehensive security measures are in place to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations.

Around 28 criminal cases were registered in police stations in the Aizawl region between December 24 and December 29, of which burglary Stake were 22, the officer said.

Two persons were arrested for selling banned firecrackers during the period, he said.

At least 47 people were arrested for breaking traffic rules during the Christmas festivities, and three unnatural death cases were reported, Khiangte said. (With PTI inputs)