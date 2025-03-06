PWD Minister Vanlalhlana on Thursday stated at the Assembly that the Mizoram Government had used up all the 17.69 crores allocated for road maintenance funds during 2024-25.

The Minister said that the amount spent on 1 km of road varies according to the road specification and the condition of the road and that PWD has allocated Rs. 49,300 per km.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma today during the Assembly said that the Mizoram government has already adopted a new system of road construction and has requested the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to construct roads with rigid pavement.



Also Read: Mizoram: Myanmar's pro-democracy rebel groups merge to form Chin National Council

Lalduhoma said, “Bituminous concrete system has been used in the construction of roads. Where paver cannot be used, roads will have to be built using the old method.”

The Chief Minister added that MoRTH is being asked to construct all roads in Mizoram with rigid pavement; which is more expensive but can last upto 20 years.