A Serow, Mizoram's state animal, which was rescued by the DCF Wildlife Division on February 18, succumbed to its injuries.

A fully grown male serow, badly injured and found stuck on the side of a cliff at Hualngohmun (on the outskirts of Aizawl), was rescued by the DCF Wildlife Division, ASEP staff, and the veterinary department.

Despite all efforts to recover the animal, the serow succumbed to its injuries and was declared dead at around 11 a.m. on February 19.

According to the DCF Wildlife Division investigation report, several gun wounds - fresh and old — were found at various parts of its body. From the report, it is believed that due to the gun shot injuries, it had fallen down the cliff, which had led to the broken bone in its hind legs, and tail bones.

It is worth mentioning that the state animal of Mizoram- the serow, is any of four species of medium-sized goat-like or antelope-like mammals in the genus Capricornis. It is protected as a Schedule-I species under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, and is also classified as 'Vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.