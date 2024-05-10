The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Southern Range C. Lalthanmawia,IPS on Tuesday met with leaders from the Lunglei Sub-Headquarters Young Mizo Association (YMA) to discuss on ways for the coordination of the NGO and law enforcement agency for security in South Mizoram. The rendezvous aimed at fostering coordination between the non-governmental organization (NGO) and law enforcement agencies to tackle prevalent issues like drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade in the region.

During the deliberations, DIG C. Lalthanmawia stated the imperative of a unified front comprising police personnel and YMA members to root out the scourge of narcotics and contraband. He highlighted the urgency for all YMA branches under the Lunglei Sub-Headquarters to initiate a concerted campaign against substance abuse.

Highlighting recent concerns over the discovery of gelatines and detonators in southern Mizoram, the DIG (SR) raised alarm over the illicit acquisition of such hazardous materials. He elucidated that these explosives often originate from stone quarries operating without proper licenses, thereby flagging a critical loophole in the regulatory framework.

In his address, the DIG urged YMA leaders to spearhead public awareness initiatives elucidating the stringent regulations governing the acquisition and usage of explosives. He stated that these substances are strictly reserved for individuals with authorized licenses and cannot be traded for commercial purposes.