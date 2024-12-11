Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma inaugurated two Excise & Narcotics Stations at Saitual and Khawzawl on December 11, marking a critical step in Mizoram's fight against drug abuse and narcotics trafficking. The newly established stations in the eastern district capitals aim to enhance the state's capacity to tackle the growing drug crisis.

Mizoram faces significant challenges as a key transit point for narcotics trafficked from neighbouring Myanmar. Addressing this issue has been a priority for the government since Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma took office on December 8 last year.

On his first day in office, the chief minister visited a privately-run deaddiction centre, signalling his focus on combating drug addiction. Under his leadership, the state has held consultations with NGOs, churches, and various departments to develop a comprehensive strategy for reducing both the supply and demand for drugs. Plans to amend existing laws to strengthen enforcement are also underway.

The inauguration of the Saitual and Khawzawl stations is part of this broader strategy. A third Excise & Narcotics Station is scheduled to be opened in Hnahthial on December 12 by Excise & Narcotics Minister Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar.