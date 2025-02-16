The Mizoram government is set to introduce a new legislative framework aimed at facilitating legal employment for its youth both within India and overseas. An official announced on Sunday, February 16 that the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025 will be tabled in the upcoming budget session of the Mizoram Assembly, starting February 19.

The proposed legislation will grant private placement agencies the authority to recruit and send job seekers, particularly domestic workers, outside the state and to foreign countries through legal channels. The bill also includes a licensing system under which the state government will regulate these agencies, ensuring compliance with legal and safety protocols.

The initiative comes in response to legal challenges faced by Mizo domestic workers in foreign countries, notably Syria, the UAE, and other Gulf nations, in the past year. Several workers encountered serious legal difficulties, prompting rescue efforts by the state government, the Centre, and philanthropic organizations.

This bill is an expanded version of the 2015 regulation, which previously only allowed private placement agencies to facilitate domestic employment for women within India's boundaries.

Apart from legislative matters, the budget session will witness significant developments, including Governor Vijay Kumar Singh's maiden address on the opening day and Chief Minister Lalduhoma's presentation of the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 4. The session is scheduled to conclude on March 20.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Secretariat has received an extensive list of questions for discussion, with 740 starred questions and 88 unstarred queries set to be addressed by ministers during the session.