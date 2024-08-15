Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a groundbreaking financial initiative on India's 78th Independence Day. The state government plans to offer interest-free loans of up to Rs 50 lakh to eligible citizens, aiming to stimulate economic growth and improve living standards.

This ambitious scheme marks a significant departure from traditional loan programs. By eliminating interest charges, the government hopes to remove a major barrier to entrepreneurship and investment, particularly for small businesses and individuals who might otherwise struggle to access capital.

The initiative aligns with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government's broader goals of inclusive governance and people-centric administration. Since taking power in 2023, the ZPM has prioritised economic development and public service improvement. (With inputs from PTI)