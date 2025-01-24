The Mizoram Truck Owners’ Association (MTOA) and the Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA) announced the cancellation of their strike on Friday evening, resuming operations on National Highway 306 from 6:30 PM.



The truckers had halted operations on January 23 at 7:00 AM, citing the unsafe and deteriorated condition of the highway between Kawnpui and Khamrang. The decision to resume services followed the government’s initiation of partial repairs and the assurance from the State Public Works Department (PWD) to continue the restoration work.

In a joint statement, the MTOA and MTDA expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the public during the strike. They also extended gratitude to the public carrier goods organizations for their support.



The strike was initially called as a protest against the poor road conditions on NH-306, which the truckers deemed hazardous for their operations and vehicles. The associations had highlighted that the dilapidated highway posed risks to drivers and resulted in frequent and costly repairs to their vehicles.



With the government’s intervention and ongoing repairs, the truckers have resumed their services, ensuring the uninterrupted transport of goods along this critical route.





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