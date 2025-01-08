Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey on Wednesday visited the aspirational district of Mamit and held a meeting with officials of various departments at DC Conference Hall.

The Minister stated that the purpose of his visit is to inspect the implementation of various schemes, and visited the Common Service Centre, Aganwadi Centre 1 and Mamit College.

Stating that the Health and Education sectors are the most important for the public, he urged the concerned Department officials to be sincere for the successful implementation of schemes under these two sectors.



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During the meeting, Mamit DC K. Laltlawmlova reported that the district has 20902 households with a population of 101290 and a literacy rate of 84.93%.

The DC further stated that with their achievements under the Aspirational District, NITI Aayog had sanctioned a sum of Rs. 19 crores and that they hold the 5th position in the latest ranking.

The Union Minister also met with representatives of various communities and discussed their needs and problems.