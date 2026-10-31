A 35-year-old woman from Mizoram was seriously injured after a motorcycle on which she was riding pillion skidded off the road in Kolkata’s EM Bypass area on October 30, police said.

The woman, identified as Lalrinmuani, a resident of South Lungrang in Mizoram, is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Care Unit of SSKM Hospital.

According to a police officer, the motorcycle lost control and skidded off the carriageway, leaving the woman with severe head injuries. Although she was wearing a helmet, she was badly injured. The rider escaped unhurt.

Police have registered a case at Pragati Maidan Police Station and detained the rider. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.