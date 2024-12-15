The body of a woman was discovered in the Thuampui locality of Aizawl earlier today, December 15 prompting an investigation by local authorities.

Initially unidentified, the body was taken to the Bawngkawn Police Station for further examination. Later, police confirmed the woman’s identity as Lalsiamthari (44), wife of Thangchungnunga, a resident of Zemabawk locality.

While no visible injuries were found on her body, police have registered the case as an unnatural death and are conducting further inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.





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