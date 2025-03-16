The Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has formally appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider the implementation of border fencing and abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border, citing significant cultural and ethnic concerns.

In a memorandum to the Home Minister, CYMA outlined pressing issues affecting Mizoram, including refugee support, infrastructure development, and security measures.

The Free Movement Regime (FMR) has long facilitated cross-border interactions for Mizo communities living on both sides of the Indo-Myanmar border. CYMA expressed concern that abolishing FMR and erecting a border fence would disrupt deep-rooted cultural ties and affect the livelihoods of people dependent on cross-border movement.

“We firmly believe that scrapping FMR and fencing the border would not only sever ethnic connections but also impact lives and economic activities,” CYMA stated, urging the government to reconsider its decision.

Mizoram has sheltered over 40,000 refugees from Myanmar following the 2021 military coup, alongside 2,000 refugees from Bangladesh and around 12,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur. Given the state’s limited resources, CYMA called for increased central assistance.

“We have provided shelter, food, and necessities to refugees, but Mizoram alone cannot bear this burden. The central government must allocate more funds and humanitarian aid to support both refugees and NGOs working on the ground,” CYMA stated.

The association highlighted the urgent need for upgrading Lengpui Airport, Mizoram’s only operational airport, which has remained underfunded since its inception in 1998. CYMA requested Rs 1,000 crore for extending the runway, upgrading terminal buildings, and improving air traffic control infrastructure.

Additionally, CYMA sought funding for a large convention hall in Aizawl to accommodate at least 5,000 people, citing a growing demand for public gathering spaces. “Mizoram lacks venues for large events, and a convention hall would serve as an essential hub for cultural and community activities,” the memorandum stated.

Given Mizoram’s long and porous borders with Myanmar (319 km) and Bangladesh (404 km), CYMA proposed the creation of a dedicated Mizo Battalion within the Border Security Force (BSF). They argued that local recruits would enhance border security and improve community relations.

Furthermore, CYMA stressed the urgent need for increased funding to combat drug trafficking, which has surged in the state due to cross-border smuggling. The organization urged the government to strengthen law enforcement, expand rehabilitation facilities, and enhance public awareness programs.

Another key demand was the recognition of the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. CYMA noted that over 8.3 lakh people speak Mizo and emphasized its cultural and historical significance. They pointed out that UNESCO has classified the language as ‘vulnerable’ and called for official recognition to ensure its preservation.

“The inclusion of Mizo in the Eighth Schedule will promote and safeguard our language, benefiting generations to come,” the memorandum asserted.

The CYMA has called on the central government to address these critical concerns, emphasising the socio-economic and cultural impact of these decisions on Mizoram and its people.