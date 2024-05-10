In a step towards the development of railway infrastructure in Mizoram, the NGO Coordination Committee, comprising five prominent non-governmental organizations, orchestrated a significant meeting on Friday. The gathering brought together representatives from all political parties in Mizoram, along with key stakeholders from various government departments, to deliberate on the progress of railway projects within the state.

The Central Young Mizo Association Committee Room served as the venue for the collaborative discourse, where discussions primarily focused on the proposed 223-kilometer-long Sihhmui – Hmawngbuchhuah railway project. Hrangtawna, a retired IRTS Consultant specializing in railways, delivered a comprehensive report outlining the details of the ambitious project.

A diverse array of perspectives surfaced during the meeting, as representatives from political parties and members of the NGO Coordination Committee shared their insights on the potential ramifications of introducing railways to the heart of the state. These discussions underscored the significance of the railway project and its anticipated impact on various facets of Mizoram's socio-economic landscape.

Furthermore, officials from key government departments, including the Aizawl DC Office, Police, Revenue, and Home Departments, elucidated the specific roles and responsibilities undertaken by their respective entities in connection with the railway project. Their presentations provided valuable insights into the collaborative efforts being made to facilitate the smooth execution of the project.

Following the constructive exchange of ideas and information, the NGO Coordination Committee affirmed its commitment to thoroughly assess the outcomes of the meeting. The Committee pledged to engage with individual stakeholders and societal representatives to gather diverse perspectives on the proposed railway project. Subsequently, the findings from these consultations will be compiled and submitted to the State government for further consideration and action.