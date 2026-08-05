MNF demands apology from Mizoram CM over ILP, peace accord remarks; Congress youth stage protest

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on August 4 demanded that Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma publicly apologise and withdraw or correct his recent remarks on the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and the 1986 Mizoram Peace Accord, alleging that the statements were factually incorrect and detrimental to the interests of the state and its people.

The demand came after a joint meeting of the MNF’s National Core Committee, Political Affairs Committee and party legislators reviewed Lalduhoma’s speech at a freshers’ social and felicitation programme held at Mizoram Law College on July 31.

In a resolution adopted at the meeting, the MNF alleged that the chief minister had made “false statements” regarding the ILP and the peace accord. The party claimed that his remarks could harm the interests of Mizoram, the Mizo community and Christianity, while potentially weakening ethnic unity and the state’s security safeguards.

The MNF asked Lalduhoma to issue a public apology to the people of Mizoram and retract or correct his statements before August 15.

Describing the chief minister’s remarks as “offensive, misleading and deeply regrettable”, the opposition party said it would continue to pursue political action over the issue. It also indicated that it was preparing for further agitation, including the possibility of a statewide total bandh, if necessary.

The controversy stems from Lalduhoma’s remarks during his address at Mizoram Law College, where he said the continuation of the ILP system ultimately rests with the Centre, which has the authority to revoke it.

The chief minister had cautioned that the permit system should be implemented with “reasonable restraint” and legal balance, warning that arbitrary enforcement against non-locals could invite judicial scrutiny and potentially lead to the system being struck down by a court.

Lalduhoma had also questioned the commonly used term “Mizoram Accord”, arguing that the 1986 peace agreement was technically not a pact between the Government of India and the state of Mizoram. According to him, the accord was signed between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and a political organisation in Mizoram.

Referring to the provisions of the agreement, Lalduhoma had said that while the Centre is required to consult the Mizoram government before making changes to the ILP system, the accord does not make the state government’s consent mandatory.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the Mizoram Congress staged a demonstration on Tuesday against the chief minister, accusing him of downplaying the significance of the ILP and the historic peace accord.

The protesters alleged that Lalduhoma’s comments could weaken Mizoram’s territorial safeguards and undermine the state’s hard-earned peace and historical settlement. During the demonstration outside Vanapa Hall, protesters displayed a controversial composite image depicting the chief minister wearing a traditional women’s garment, or Pawnfen.

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Rosiamngheta criticised Lalduhoma’s remarks, claiming that they undermined the state’s protective mechanisms and showed disregard for the sacrifices behind Mizoram’s peace process.

“The peace and stability that Mizoram enjoys today were achieved only because of former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Lal Thanhawla and his colleagues surrendering their posts for the sake of Mizoram. Such hard-earned peace should never be spoken of lightly,” Rosiamngheta said.

He further alleged that the chief minister’s comments on the ILP suggested making entry into Mizoram easier for people from outside the state, who, he claimed, were economically stronger and numerically larger than the Mizo population.

According to Rosiamngheta, such a position could jeopardise Mizoram’s future and weaken safeguards meant to protect the interests of indigenous communities.

“The chief minister has deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Mizoram. The Congress youth demand that he must issue a public apology for his remarks within this week,” he said.

The MNF and Congress protests have intensified the political row over Lalduhoma’s interpretation of the ILP and the 1986 peace agreement, with both opposition parties demanding that the chief minister clarify or withdraw his remarks.