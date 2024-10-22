The Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU), on October 22 announced that their planned indefinite strike, starting October 23 will be reduced to a single day.

Speaking to media persons at the Aizawl Press Club, the MCVU stated that their proposed indefinite strike has been changed to a 12-hour strike (6 am to 6 pm) following requests from various churches and the CYMA, both of which are organizing conferences in the coming days.

The Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU) had initially planned the strike for October 14 but was postponed after Chief Minister Lalduhoma requested patience until the Cabinet meeting.

However, after the government confirmed it would not reduce prices, the MCVU decided to proceed with the strike.

The MCVU is demanding a reduction of Rs 5 per litre for both petrol and diesel. The government, however, has maintained that the hike, which includes a VAT increase and new levies of Rs 2 per litre for infrastructure and road maintenance, is necessary for the welfare of the people.