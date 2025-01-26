Along with the rest of the nation, Mizoram celebrated the 76th Republic Day across the state with great zeal and fervor. Governor Gen. Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) unfurled the Indian flag at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl and responded to the salute from the 23 parade contingents presented to the national flag.

Greeting the people of Mizoram, the Governor reiterated the importance of remembering the great men and women who made immense sacrifices in the struggle for India’s freedom.

General VK Singh also mentioned that the state government is taking steps to implement "Viksit Bharat" through the flagship Bana Kaih (Hand Holding) scheme. He added that Mizoram's internal security situation remains peaceful, with law enforcement agencies working to curb the flow of illegal goods along the border. He emphasised the need for strong cooperation and support from NGOs, religious organizations, and civil society in the fight against the drug menace.

The Governor also highlighted the significance of improving connectivity with the rest of the country through better roads, highways, and the ongoing renovation of Lengpui Airport. Regarding education, the Governor stated that it is being conducted in accordance with the National Education Policy, with government schools being built and the Education Department recruiting both permanent and casual teachers.

The Governor also mentioned the construction of hospitals and sub-centers, as well as the upgradation of nursing schools to colleges. He highlighted the significance of the Day NULM and Swachh Bharat waste management initiatives, stating that 28 urban towns in the state have been declared Open Defecation Free.

Furthermore, the Governor noted the tremendous progress made by the people of Mizoram in sports, with incentive cash awards distributed to 418 athletes and officials across 15 sports disciplines, amounting to a total of Rs. 110.64 lakhs during 2023-2024. He also spoke about India’s preparations for the 2026 Olympics, the progress of the Revenue and Agriculture departments, and the ongoing and completed projects under the Irrigation department.

The 76th Republic Day celebration in Aizawl featured 23 parade contingents, including 7 armed contingents, 4 unarmed contingents, 12 school contingents, and 3 bands.

Additionally, the 76th Republic Day was celebrated at all district headquarters and government offices across the state.