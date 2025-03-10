Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday, March 10 highlighted the adverse effects of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) at the Indo-Myanmar border, citing its role in facilitating rampant smuggling and other challenges.



Addressing the state assembly during the budget session on March 10, the Chief Minister acknowledged the humanitarian responsibility of supporting Myanmar nationals who have sought refuge in Mizoram following the 2021 military coup. However, he noted that many refugees are reluctant to return to their homeland, despite their villages being just across the border.



“We must support our Myanmar brothers in times of crisis, but at the same time, unrestricted movement across the border is proving to be problematic,” Lalduhoma remarked.



He further stressed the importance of a policy review, stating, “While we value freedom of movement, the central government’s intervention on this issue is crucial and could lead to positive outcomes.”



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