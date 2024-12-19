Two Myanmarese women inmates escaped from a jail in Mizoram's Champhai district, officials reported on Thursday, December 18.



The escapees have been identified as Vansuieni alias Suinunfeli (36) from Tahan in Myanmar's Sagaing division and Lalchhanmawii (44) from Khawmawi village in Chin state. According to police, the duo managed to flee through a toilet constructed with tin sheets, exploiting the weak infrastructure.



Notably, Lalchhanmawii has a history of prison escape. She had previously fled the Women’s Central Jail in Aizawl on November 30 last year. After months on the run, she was rearrested on May 11 in Champhai, following the confession of four drug peddlers apprehended with heroin, who revealed her as their supplier.



A case has been registered at the Champhai police station, and a manhunt is currently underway to track down the escaped prisoners, police confirmed.





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