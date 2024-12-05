An 18-year-old contestant, Anon Konyak A, won the Miss Nagaland 2024 title on December 4 at the Regional Centre for Music and Performing Arts. The event highlighted talent, confidence, and aspirations of young women in the state.

Konyak’s win goes beyond beauty, showcasing the empowerment of young Naga women. The competition celebrated individuality, with participants displaying diverse talents that challenged traditional pageant norms.

Nikali K Shohe and Kelülü Dawhuo were the first and second runner-up respectively, while special awards recognised various skills, from photogenic presence to artistic creativity.

Organised by the Beauty and Aesthetics Society Nagaland, the pageant focused on personal growth and intellectual abilities, moving away from stereotypes. Cash prizes and support from local sponsors highlighted efforts to back young women’s dreams.

As Miss Nagaland, Konyak has earned direct entry to the Miss Northeast 2025 competition, paving the way for future opportunities. The event, now in its 33rd year, continues to provide a platform for emerging female talent in Nagaland.