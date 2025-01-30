A dumper truck overturned near Yungphangh village in Tuensang, Nagaland on January 29.

In response, the Assam Rifles quickly mobilized to provide essential rescue and recovery operations.

Upon learning of the accident, Assam Rifles personnel reached the scene with a recovery vehicle to assist in clearing the wreckage.



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The troops offered immediate medical aid to the injured driver and co-driver, while also providing humanitarian support to those affected. Their rapid response helped ensure the safety of the victims and minimized additional risks.

The Assam Rifles' prompt action and commitment to aiding the community further highlights their role as the “Sentinels of the Northeast,” consistently standing ready to assist in times of need.