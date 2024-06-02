Congress, on June 2, exuded confidence in winning the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland and playing a pivotal role in forming the next government at the Centre. The party dismissed the exit poll figures as "imaginary" and predicted that the actual results would paint a different picture.

Addressing a press conference in Kohima, Girish Chodankar, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Nagaland, stated, "We will not only win the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, but the INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) bloc will secure a majority of seats across the country, with the support of many other parties."

Chodankar emphasised that the people of India have voted against "fake promises, misgovernance, unemployment, price rise, and inflation." He expressed confidence that the Congress-led alliance would prove the exit polls wrong, as the electorate has voted for the future of the nation.

Turning to the state's political landscape, Chodankar revealed that the Nagaland Congress has decided to contest the upcoming urban local body elections scheduled for June 26. Except for the Eastern Nagaland areas, the party plans to field candidates in most wards of the three municipalities and 36 town councils.

However, if the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) reconsiders its decision not to participate in the civic polls, the Congress is open to fielding candidates in those areas as well.

S. Supongmeren Jamir, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president, announced that individuals aspiring to contest the local body elections on a Congress ticket can submit their applications until June 7.