MP (Lok Sabha) S Supongmeren Jamir today raised some important issues during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Parliament.

Responding to the President's statement that ten peace agreements have been signed by the government in the North East to foster peace and eliminate the sense of alienation of the people of the region, he rued the fact that the two agreements signed in Nagaland, the "Framework Agreement" and the "Agreed Position", almost 10 years and 8 years ago respectively, has still not been implemented.

Adding that there were 26 factions operating in the state at present, leading to unabated taxation and rampant corruption, the MP asked whether the central government, the state government or the Naga political groups were to be held responsible for the sad state of affairs, and urged the central government to implement the agreements at the earliest to bring peace and economic progress to the state.



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He also raised concern over the conspicuous absence of the idea of Secularism in the President's address and affirmed its overarching binding role in holding together the myriad of diverse cultures, identities and peoples thriving across the nation.

Jamir further highlighted the acute infrastructure challenges plaguing Nagaland University, including the lack of both indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure, hostel infrastructure and laboratory facilities, and urged the central government to provide the necessary support to address the same. He also appealed for the allocation of additional seats for the students hailing from minority communities and those from other states.