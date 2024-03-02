The fourth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) reached its conclusion on Friday, with Speaker Sharingain Longkumer adjourning the session sine die. The culmination of this four-day budget session, which commenced on Monday, saw deliberations on crucial matters pertaining to the state's development and governance.

In a departure from convention, Speaker Longkumer offered a non-partisan perspective on the proceedings of the session, particularly focusing on the Budget 2024-25. He commended the budget as one of the finest, expressing appreciation for its comprehensive and people-centric approach towards addressing the socio-economic challenges facing Nagaland.

Acknowledging the efforts of the chief minister and the minister-in-charge of Finance in formulating the budget, Longkumer also praised the contributions of senior government officials in translating the budgetary allocations into actionable plans. Reflecting on the significance of the assembly's 60th anniversary, he emphasized the pivotal role the present budget could play in shaping the future trajectory of the state.

Highlighting the budget's emphasis on connectivity, economic development, sports, culture, and welfare initiatives, Longkumer underscored the importance of societal transformation. He urged assembly members to consider the broader social implications of their decisions and advocated for a commitment to progressive social changes.

As Nagaland commemorates its 60th year, Longkumer called upon all members to renew their dedication to overcoming internal and external challenges, envisioning a more liberated and empowered Nagaland.