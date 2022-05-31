Extending support to Chief Minister Biren Singh’s War on Drugs 2.0, the Maram Naga community of Manipur, under the aegis of Maram Union led by its President and former Minister Francis Ngajokpa on monday met the Chief Minister in Imphal.

The Community took a pledge in the Presence of Chief Minister Biren Singh not to allow the cultivation of Poppy or carry out any illicit drug activities in their jurisdiction.

Chief Minister Biren Singh also lauded the Maram community for coming out and extending their support, he also appealed to other communities in the state to come out and support the State’s War on drugs.

He also asserted that the incumbent Government will not tolerate and compromise on illegal drug business, plantation of poppy, corruption and destruction of forests.

Earlier on May 15, village chiefs from Chandel and Tengnoupal districts have come out in support of the Chief Minister, taking a resolution to put a stop to illicit drug peddling in their areas.

The Village heads from Chandel and Tengnoupal were accompanied by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Letpao Haokip who is also from Tengnoupal.

Before that, around 30 village chiefs from Saikul assembly constituency led by its MLA Kimneo Haokip also extended support to Chief Minister Biren Singh led government’s War on Drugs.

It may be mentioned that the Poumai community from Senapati district, Tangkhul community from Ukhrul district and Zeliangrong community from Noney district have also extended support to the Chief Minister’s War on Drugs initiative.