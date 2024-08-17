Healthcare services across Nagaland experienced significant disruptions on Saturday as medical professionals went on strike in response to the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The strike, which lasted from 6 am to 6 pm, was organized by the Indian Medical Association Nagaland State Branch (IMANSB), the Nagaland In-Service Doctors' Association (NIDA), and the Indian Dental Association Nagaland State Branch (IDANSB).

The associations withdrew all non-emergency services to protest against the recent violence at the Kolkata hospital. IMANSB honorary secretary Dr. Aonungdok Tushi Ao expressed solidarity with the nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced protection for healthcare workers.

An official from the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima confirmed that while outpatient departments (OPDs) were closed, emergency services remained operational. The IDANSB highlighted the pressing need for a safe working environment for healthcare professionals and voiced strong support for efforts to seek justice and protection.

In a show of solidarity, members of NIDA donned black bands and badges to honor the bereaved family of the victim. The postgraduate trainee doctor, who was on duty at RG Kar MCH last week, was tragically raped and murdered, sparking outrage and demands for justice from the medical community nationwide.