Nagaland legislators have raised alarm over a critical employment challenge facing indigenous youth, exposing how linguistic limitations are systematically preventing local candidates from securing government positions.

During a heated assembly session on March 4, lawmakers revealed that despite Nagaland's rich linguistic landscape of 17 tribal dialects, the absence of a recognised common language is creating substantial barriers for local job seekers, particularly in postal service recruitment.

NPP Legislator Tseilhoutuo Rhutso spearheaded the discussion, highlighting a stark employment inequity. The Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment process, which operates on an all-India basis using class 10 marks as the primary selection criterion, overwhelmingly favours candidates from outside the state.

Rhutso emphasised that their indigenous youth were being systematically excluded. Unlike neighbouring northeastern states like Manipur and Assam, which have established common language frameworks, Nagaland remains constrained by only English and Hindi as official communication languages.

The recruitment statistics paint a grim picture. Most GDS vacancies in Nagaland are now filled by non-local candidates, a direct consequence of language and educational scoring disparities.

Supporting Rhutso's argument, fellow legislator Achumbemo Kikon pointed out that Nagaland's education system further compounds the challenge, with local academic scoring typically ranking lower compared to other states.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio acknowledged the critical issue, promising to pursue a formal resolution to address these recruitment barriers and secure fair opportunities for Naga youth.

The proposed solution draws inspiration from Arunachal Pradesh's successful model of seeking a constitutional amendment to recognise tribal languages, potentially offering a pathway for Nagaland to rectify its current employment challenges. (With inputs from PTI)