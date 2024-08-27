The Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion Council of India (MSMEPCI) is set to roll out two new schemes aimed at bolstering local businesses and agriculture in Nagaland while creating 10,000 job opportunities by the end of the year.

MSMEPCI Chairman Pradeep Mishra Sarkar announced the introduction of the Retail Trading Guarantee Scheme (RTGS) and the Kisan Trading Guarantee Scheme (KTGS) in September and October. These initiatives are designed to offer financial aid to struggling traders and farmers, enabling them to boost their incomes.

“The RTGS will be launched on September 15, and it aims to enhance local business operations and income. Concurrently, KTGS will support farmers by ensuring they receive a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their products,” said Sarkar.

He said that the MSMEPCI will collaborate with both state and central governments to promote these schemes and create widespread awareness. The council aims to generate 10,000 jobs in Nagaland by October, with a broader goal of creating around 25,000 jobs across the state within the next year as part of its 100-day program.

Sarkar further underscored the MSMEPCI's commitment to advancing Nagaland’s economic development. “We are dedicated to providing comprehensive support to MSMEs through advocacy, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships to build a robust and competitive small business sector,” he added.

Nagaland’s Advisor for Industries and Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu Kense, highlighted the promising growth in the state's industrial sector, noting a significant increase in the sectoral growth rate from 2.83% in 2012-13 to 12.8% in 2022-23.